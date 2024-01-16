KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Jackson County woman has a cautionary tale for people in the Kansas City metro after someone called her claiming she missed jury duty and that the sheriff was on their way to arrest her.

“So he had me for like 15 minutes,” said Joanne Butler. “I really thought the sheriff was coming and I really thought I missed jury duty.”

That’s because Butler said the scammer talked fast, sounded like an officer, and threatened to have her arrested unless she paid him right away.

“My ‘bond’ was $45,000 and I needed to send him $4,500,” Butler said the scammer told her.

One of the trickiest parts of the scam was the paperwork the scammer sent to Butler. It was a poorly-faked document with her name, her city, and the date on an official-looking document.

Once she looked at it closer, Butler realized this might all be a scam.

“I said, ‘I don’t have enough money, you might as well send the sheriff,” she said.

FOX4 reached out to the Jackson County Court who said this kind of scam pops up from time to time and that they’ll never make this kind of threatening call, ask for personal information, or demand payment.

You can find other information about Jury Duty here.

“He wanted my credit card number, so he’ll get the old people because he’s real slick,” Butler said.