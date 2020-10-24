Jury finds 43-year-old man guilty in 2018 Kansas City gas station murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury found a 43-year-old man guilty of murder Friday in a 2019 shooting at a Kansas City gas station.

The Jackson County jury convicted Timothy Fernandez of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 40-year-old Michael Bryan, Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.

The deadly shooting happened just after 5 a.m. Feb. 5, 2019, at a gas station near 17th and Grand. When police arrived, they found Bryan’s body lying on the sidewalk in front of the convenience store.

Court documents say a witness told police he heard a single gunshot and then saw Bryan fall to the ground. Then he saw a man walk through the parking lot and leave the area.

Surveillance footage from the gas station showed the shooting and the suspect walking through the parking lot.

Police said further review of the footage also revealed the suspect blew his nose into a tissue in the parking lot about 20 minutes before the deadly shooting, court documents say.

Detectives went back to the scene and found the tissue in the parking lot. It was collected as evidence for DNA testing. Two days after the homicide, the tissue’s DNA matched Fernandez.

Then further surveillance footage from a nearby business showed what police believed to be Fernandez in the area just before the gas station shooting with a backpack, court records say. Police found that backpack in an alley and matched DNA on a Q-tip box inside to Fernandez’s DNA.

A gun was also found inside the backpack with bullets that matched the caliber of the weapon used to kill Bryan.

The 43-year-old has served time in Missouri’s prison system for previous convictions. His sentencing for this 2019 killing has been scheduled for Dec. 10.