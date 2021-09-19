Jury finds Kansas City man, who allegedly shot ex-girlfriend twice in the head, guilty

A Jackson County jury on Friday found Louis J. Watts guilty of multiple felony charges in connection with the October 2019 shooting in Kansas City of his ex-girlfriend.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri man who is charged with shooting his ex-girlfriend twice in the head in October 2019 has been found guilty by a Jackson County jury.

On Friday, the jury found 52-year-old Louis J. Watts guilty of first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon first-degree burglary, stealing and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, on October 23, 2019, just before 11 p.m., Kansas City police responded to the 3900 block of Roanoke and found the victim bleeding from her face and spitting blood.

The victim told police her ex-boyfriend, Watts, had shot her. Watts, a witness told police, told him that he had shot the victim. The victim was shot twice in her head and had a bullet lodged behind her eye.

The victim survived and was able to testify against her attacker.

Watts will be sentenced at a future hearing.