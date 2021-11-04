Jury finds Kansas City woman guilty in October 2019 triple murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury late Thursday found a Kansas City woman guilty in the triple murder in October 2019 of 38-year-old Brandy Jones, 42-year-old Larona “Rhonda” Jones and 40-year-old Larry Barnes.

Lynnsey D. Jones, 37, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded just before 9 p.m. on October 17, 2019, to the area of 45th Street and South Benton Avenue on the sound of gunshots.

Officers saw a woman in the area with what appeared to be a rifle in her hands and a man walking in the area.

Police said the woman, later identified as Lynnsey Jones, got into a black sedan but was quickly taken into custody. A firearm was found in the vehicle, police said.

Court records say 45-year-old Victor Sykes fled the area but, after a brief foot pursuit, was also taken into custody.

Court documents say Lynnsey Jones told police she went to the home to buy drugs. After going inside and smoking marijuana with two women she didn’t know, she said she went outside and found two men arguing.

Lynnsey Jones told police the men allegedly had guns. At one point, she said one of the men allegedly shot the other and handed her the rifle. She later denied that Sykes, her boyfriend, was there at all.

Court records say she admitted to shooting all three victims. When asked why, she said, “because I’m a bad person.”

Jones will be sentenced by a Jackson County judge in a future hearing.

Sykes is still awaiting trial.