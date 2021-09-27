Jury finds man not guilty in 2008 Kansas City, Kansas killing

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Wyandotte County jury has found a 37-year-old man not guilty in the killing of 25-year-old Jeff Rogers, who was killed April 9, 2008. The 25-year-old was gunned down in his own home at 84th and Tauromee.

Daniel Kidwell was found not guilty on Sept. 16 for felony murder. He was originally charged with second-degree murder but the state amended his charge to felony murder in 2019.

A second suspect, 32-year-old Corey Mason, pleaded guilty in September 2019 to an amended charge of attempted second-degree murder and was sentenced to more than four years in station prison, according to court records.

Police said during the 2008 incident, four men broke into Rogers’ home and beat, stabbed and shot him.

Rogers was able to keep himself alert long enough to call police and give a description of the suspects but died minutes later.