Jury selected in Kylr Yust murder trial; Opening statements expected Monday afternoon

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A jury has been selected for Kylr Yust’s murder trial. It took three days to chose the 12 jurors, plus four alternates. There are 13 women and three men.

Jurors were selected from St. Charles, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis. They are scheduled to leave St. Charles at 8 a.m. Monday morning and will arrive in Harrisonville by noon.

Opening statements are scheduled to take place Monday afternoon.

Yust is on trial for the murders of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions, who were killed nearly 10 years apart.

A Cass County judge had denied Yust’s motion for a change of venue for the trial. Instead the judge decided to bring in a jury from St. Charles to hear the case.

Lawyers have faced challenges in producing all evidence against Yust, despite more than 17,000 pages of reports being turned over to attorneys.

The trial was set to begin in fall of 2019, but was delayed due to challenges and new evidence.

