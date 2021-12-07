Jury selection begins for Edgerton man charged with murdering 4 family members

Grayden Lane Denham from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Jury selection is underway for the trial of an Edgerton, Missouri man charged with murdering four members of his family.

Grayden Denham, 29, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, arson, animal abuse and a number of other crimes.

Prosecutors say Denham shot and killed his grandparents, sister, and 3-month-old nephew in an Edgerton home in 2016. He is accused of setting each victim, including the family dog, on fire. Investigators said Denham then stole his grandparents’ car.

When other family members couldn’t reach Denham, investigators initiated a multi-state manhunt. Denham was later arrested after officers found him wandering naked in Arizona. The car he is accused of stealing was parked at a nearby hotel.

In 2020, a judge ruled that Denham was not mentally fit to stand trial and was instead committed to the Missouri Department of Health.

Denham has had two competency evaluations this year to determine whether he can aid in his own defense before proceeding to trial.

