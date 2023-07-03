Pictures of Maggie Ybarra and Michael Hendricks provided by the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — After four delays, jury selection begins for a Jackson County man and woman charged with murdering a woman and burying her body.

The trial for Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra was originally scheduled for September 2021, then delayed to July 2022. Again last spring, a judge granted a request from Hendricks’ attorney to delay the trial until February 2023. In January, however, the trial was delayed again, pushing it to May.

The last delay was due to a scheduling conflict with the defense attorney.

It has been nearly two years since Hendricks and Ybarra were charged in the death of Kensie Aubry.

Hendricks and Ybarra are each charged with first-degree murder and several other alleged crimes in Aubry’s death.

Court documents say a young girl told police that Hendricks and Ybarra showed her photos of a dead woman who had been dismembered.

FBI agents used heavy machinery to dig on Hendrick’s Grain Valley property in July 2021 and found human remains. Prosecutors said the remains were Aubry’s.

Hendricks and Ybarra are also charged with child sex abuse.

The girl, who is in foster care, told her case worker about reported sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Hendricks.

The county prosecutor credited the minor involved in the child abuse case for leading authorities to the missing 32-year-old’s body.

Hendricks and Ybarra have pleaded not guilty to the charges.