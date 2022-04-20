LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A jury was unable to reach a verdict Wednesday in the trial of a former Leavenworth, Kansas officer charged in the 2017 deadly shooting of 47-year-old Antonio Garcia Jr.

Matthew Harrington was fired in January 2018 for what Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said was a violation of the department’s use of deadly force policy.

He was indicted by a grand jury in Aug. 2018 for involuntary manslaughter related to the July 2017 death.

“We support the process of adjudicating these matters in a court of law where our Criminal Justice system can evaluate the facts and render a decision,” Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said. “We believe the jury made a reasonable and fair effort to render that decision but could not reach a unanimous verdict which is required.”

“We are disappointed as we were hoping to have a resolution. We value our jurors and know they have a tough job,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said.

Harrington had been dispatched to Garcia’s home after an argument between family members. Police said in a news release that Garcia had left the home before Harrington arrived, but returned a short time later and encountered the officer.

Relatives have said Harrington tried to stop Garcia from leaving and that Garcia was shot when he tried to drive away in his sport utility vehicle.

Garcia’s family settled a wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit in 2019 for $1 million.

“As a matter of public interest, the department will make the Body Worn Camera footage for review at some point soon,” Kitchens said.

Thompson said the next hearing is May 4, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.