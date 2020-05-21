Just days after reopening, longtime Independence restaurant damaged in fire

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A popular Independence restaurant has been devastated by a fire.

Little Richard’s Family Restaurant, located on 291 Highway, has been operating for more than 30 years and is known for their homemade comfort food.

But now owner Richard Cash said a fire has made an already difficult time even harder.

Cash said it was a busy weekend after reopening since the stay-at-home order. That excitement was short-lived.

“We were busy, and we were loving seeing the customers after two months of being down,” Cash said. “A lot of people come in that we got to see and enjoy and visit back with them. Then devastating things happen like this.”

A Monday morning fire is now forcing Cash to close his family-owned restaurant again, this time for an undetermined amount of time.

“We had a car run through our building 15 years ago, devastated over that,” he said. “Now we have this. We are just working on getting her back together.”

The full extent of the damage is unknown. Authorities believe the fire was started by a homeless person. It remains under investigation by Independence Fire Department.

Although there was a moment of defeat, Cash said it may be a while, but he will be back in business for his loyal customers.

“We are hopefully going to keep on going to another 30 years, see what we can do in 30 years,” Cash said.

The first event post-fire will be held this Saturday, May 23. The restaurant will be hosting a farmer’s market in the parking lot.