‘Just give me my dog’: New Kansas City resident has car, dog and belongings stolen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who just moved to Kansas City from Hawaii has her car, dog and all of her belongings stolen in broad daylight.

She tells FOX4 that her love of the Kansas City Chiefs convinced her to come to Kansas City and she’s asking Chiefs Kingdom for a miracle.

Her message is simple: Keep all of it, just return the dog.

Yasmin Saban’s looking high and low for her stolen dog, a 3-year-old Beagle/Doxin mix named Lola.

“I just want my dog back and I just really hope whoever did it or whoever has her could just bring her back to me because that’s all I want is my dog,” Saban said crying.

The last time Saban saw Lola was in her car, a 2020 Kia Soul.

Saban and a friend were loading up the car at 49th Street and Walnut Street, just south of the Country Club Plaza, for a road trip to Minnesota at about 2 p.m. a week ago Thursday.

“It must’ve been seconds when we stepped away from the car to grab more things to put inside of the car and before we know it the car was being taken away,” she said.

For the last week she’s been looking through shelters like KC Pet Project in hopes she might see Lola.

Saban said the Chiefs are a big reason she decided to leave Hawaii for KC.

“One of the reasons that I came here was because I’m a Chiefs fan so I was so excited to be here and then the last week has really let my faith in humanity down pretty bad.”

Saban said she doesn’t care about the car or her belongings, which include her passport. She simply wants her best friend back at her side.

“Keep all my stuff,” she said. “Keep whatever you need to keep from that car. Those are replaceable items. Just give me my dog. That’s all I want.”

Saban is offering an undisclosed cash reward for the safe return of Lola.