‘Just good timing’: Kansas City officer on patrol saves boy from choking to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Talk about being in the right place at the right time.

A Kansas City police officer was out on patrol with his partner when he spotted a boy choking.

Isaac Mayo, a student at Northeast Middle School, was waking home with a friend when he felt a carrot lodge in the back of his throat.

"It was crazy. I didn't know what to do. I didn't know what was happening really."

As luck would have it, KCPD Officer Malcolm Whitelaw was driving by with his partner at that exact moment. They turned around and came to the rescue.

"My partner was like 'What we gonna do?' and I just grabbed him, you know, did a Heimlich real quick and he started coughing up pieces of carrot."

The two were reunited Friday afternoon and shared a laugh.

"How you doing? You still eating carrots?" Officer Whitelaw asked.

The answer, of course, was no. See more of their sweet meeting -- and Isaac's message for Whitelaw -- in the video player above.