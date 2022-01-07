Just released from jail, Gladstone woman charged with trying to steal vehicle

LIBERTY, Mo. — A 24-year-old Gladstone, Missouri woman who was just released from the Clay County Jail is now facing charges with attempting to steal a vehicle that was left running unattended.

Sarah James Lopez was charged earlier this week with tampering with a motor vehicle.

The incident was reported just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at a home near Liberty Drive and Moss Avenue in Liberty, Missouri, according to court records.

The reporting party stated she went outside to warm up her vehicle in the driveway and then went back inside her home, leaving her vehicle unattended, unlocked and running.

The woman said while she was inside getting dressed she saw her boyfriend running out the front door. When she went to look out the window she could see him trying to get a woman out of the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The woman said her boyfriend was able to get the suspect out of the vehicle and take her to the ground. She ten went out to get her boyfriend off the suspect.

The suspect got up and the reporting party pushed her and yelled at her to get away from her vehicle. The suspect responded with “I know, I know, I’m sorry.” The suspect then started walking toward a nearby QuikTrip.

Officers arrived a short time later and a description was given of the suspect who was located a short time later, arrested and identified as Lopez.

Lopez did not have any form of identification on her other than some paperwork indicating she was just released from the Clay County Jail.

A computer check revealed she was on probation for robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on its Facebook page and said “this is a very important reminder not to leave your cars running unattended. Not in your driveway, not for a quick run into the convenience store, not dropping your kids off at daycare. Opportunistic thieves are ready and waiting this time of year.”