‘Justice for Wyandotte’ group holds rally to bring attention to unsolved homicides in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A group calling itself “Justice for Wyandotte” is rallying at city hall, calling for police to form a cold case unit.

These are some of the same protesters who helped expose police misconduct and corruption in law enforcement connected to former detective Roger Golubski.

Now the group has launched a petition on Change.org calling on KCK police and the Unified Government board of commissioners to establish a cold case unit within the police department.

People at the rally claim there are more than 400 unsolved murders in Wyandotte County dating back to 1965. The group says 66 of the unsolved homicides happened in the last five years alone.

Protesters say victims’ families deserve justice by having a dedicated squad of detectives re-examine the cases.

“It became very obvious that there were just a lot of unsolved homicides that may or may not be linked,” said Nikki Richardson of Justice For Wyandotte. “But when we were reaching out to KCKPD alongside the families to get answers, we were constantly shifted back to go out in the community to find tips, to find answers, to bring back to them so they could reopen the case. That puts a lot of responsibility on grieving families. That’s just really, really hard to understand.”

So far more than 100 people have signed the online petition.

It calls for a cold case unit to be operational by January of next year.

New police chief Karl Oakman just took over the department this month. The police department said Chief Oakman planned to form a cold case unit before the “Justice for Wyandotte” petition was started.