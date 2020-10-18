Juvenile bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating after a juvenile on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened just after midnight in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 24 Highway, at Noland Road.

The driver of a Chevrolet pickup was heading eastbound when they struck the female juvenile on a bike crossing south across U.S. 24.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with significant injuries. She is reported to be in critical condition.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were not reported to have injuries.

Witnesses tell police that the bicyclist was crossing the intersection while she had a red traffic light; however, the crash remains under investigation.