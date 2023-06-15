KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash involving a semi truck Wednesday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Kansas City police were called to the area of southbound I-29 and northwest 72nd Street for an injury crash.

Police say a juvenile was walking in a construction zone next to the second lane of southbound I-29, just beyond the bridge over northwest 72nd Street, when they were struck by a semi truck traveling southbound on the interstate.

The driver of the semi truck did not stop and continued traveling southbound. Emergency crews took the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.

Kansas City police say the victim is over 15-years-old, but the department has not yet released the victim’s name. Police have not released any additional information about the semi truck driver involved in the crash.

This is the second hit-and-run crash involving a minor KCPD has investigated this week. An 8-year-old child suffered critical injuries in a hit-and-run crash near the Stonegate Meadows Apartments Tuesday night.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes avaiable.