A juvenile is critically injured after being on a hay ride early Saturday evening.

Officials were dispatched to the 13000 block of Pratt Rd., in an unincorporated area, at around 7:46pm on an agency assist with EMS.

Upon arrival, that’s when they saw it was a juvenile with critical injuries from a hay ride.

At this time there is an investigation trying to determine what lead to the injuries.

There is no further information available at this time.