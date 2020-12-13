Juvenile detention worker has been charged in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kans. – The Wyandotte County District Attorney has charge Jorge Navarro with one count of Mistreatment of a Confined Person, one count of Endangering a Child and one count of Battery.

Navarro is a juvenile care worker with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges are related to an incident at the Wyandotte County Juvenile Detention Center on October 11, 2020. The incident was reported by another Juvenile Care Worker at the Center.

No further details in the incident are available at this time and no court date has been set as of Sunday evening.