Juvenile in hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds in Belton

BELTON, Mo. — Belton police responded to a convenience store in the 7900 block of East 171st Street on calls of a juvenile with gunshot wounds.

When officers arrived, they found the juvenile in the back seat of his parent’s vehicle with a gunshot wound in his hand and leg.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

Police said they believe the incident was an accident and self-inflicted, according to initial investigations.

Belton police continue to investigate how the juvenile got possession of the firearm.

