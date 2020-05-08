Juvenile shot with life-threatening injuries near 12th and Topping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile is fighting for their life after being shot in the head Thursday evening.

According to Kansas City police, officers responded to a shooting call near E 12th and Topping before 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police that they were driving in the area of Peery and Topping when another vehicle pulled up beside them and someone began firing shots.

Police have not released the exact age or gender of the victim. No suspect description was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).