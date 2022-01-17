Juvenile with non-life threatening injuries in weekend Raytown shooting

RAYTOWN, Mo. — According to Raytown police, a juvenile is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 8900 block of East 83rd Terrace on reports of shots fired at about 3:43 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a juvenile who had been shot.

No additional victim information was immediately available.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with additional information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.