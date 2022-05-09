BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Crews are cleaning up and making repairs at Bonner Springs High School after police said two juveniles broke into the building Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the school around 8 p.m. to investigate reports of burglars and criminal activity taking place.

The officers said the two juveniles accessed the high school and the PE Center, vandalizing multiple areas of the school. They are also accused of starting a fire in the locker room.

The Bonner Springs Police Department provided pictures of the damage inside the gym, locker room, and classrooms.

The Bonner Springs School District said the damage did not have any impact on classes Monday.

Police said the juveniles were identified and officers forwarded the case to the Wyandotte County District Attorney for charges.

