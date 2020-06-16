K-State announces combined graduation ceremonies planned for November

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Provost and Executive Vice President Chuck Taber has announced that Kansas State University graduates will get a graduation ceremony in late November.

“We are pleased to announce our revised plan to celebrate our spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates in combined ceremonies on Nov. 20 for the Polytechnic campus and Nov. 23 and 24 for the Manhattan campus,” Taber said in a statement.

Previously, the school expected to have ceremonies in December. However, they adjusted the plans to decrease the amount of traveling. The events now line up with the beginning of a week-long Thanksgiving break.

“While our COVID-ready ceremonies may look different from years past, we are committed to hosting a celebration of the remarkable achievements and diligent work of our newest graduates,” Taber stated.

More information will become available on the K-State graduation web page in the coming weeks.

Despite some health officials warning of a potential spike in the spread of the coronavirus come fall, many schools, like the MU school system, have decided to return to in-person classes later this year. Others, like the University of Kansas, have shortened their fall schedule so that the semester ends at Thanksgiving, decreasing travel.

Meanwhile, researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve COVID-19 survival by one-third.