MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — K-State was able to secure a big win against West Virginia on the road on Saturday.

The Wildcats led from start to finish, leading 28-19 in what was a high-scoring first quarter punctuated by a 49-yard DJ Giddens touchdown run.

They would take a 41-25 lead into the half and would not look back from there, securing a 48-31 victory.

Giddens finished the game with 12 carries for 79 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and a touchdown. It was also a big day from Malik Knowles, who finished the game with six receptions for 111 yards and a score.

QB Will Howard would go 19/27 with 294 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Kansas State is now one win away from playing in their first Big 12 Championship since 2003.

In order to that, they will have beat to Kansas in one of the most anticipated Sunflower Showdown’s in a while.

They will play in primetime at 7 p.m. at home.

The Wildcats now move to 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the conference.