KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A powerful pack of purple collectively lost their minds Thursday night as the Kansas State Wildcats defeated the Michigan State Spartans in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament.

With a final overtime score of 98-93, fans went wild watching the game at Social, a sports bar in the Waldo District, near 75th and Broadway.

“Oh my God! Amazing win! Jerome Tang is the coach of the year. I don’t care what anyone says,” said two fans moments after the big win.

The Wildcats are now heading to the Elite 8 for the first time in five years. Head coach Jerome Tang led the team to victory, and the win made him the Wildcats’ first coach to lead the team to the Elite 8 in his first season as coach.

“I think we have a good shot to make it to the Final Four, and it’d be a great encapsulation for the first year of Jerome Tang,” added Dylan Brock with the KC Catbackers, a local group consisting of KSU alumni and current students.

That group booked out all the reservable tables at Social two days in advance.

“We love local teams and that’s what we’re here for. K-State has been really showing out well,” Shawn Larson, who owns Social, told FOX4.

Fans are hopeful 2023 is the year the Wildcats return to the Final 4. The last time that happened was 1964, or 59 years ago, which is long overdue for those who bleed purple.

“I’ve got the Wildcats winning big, so hopefully that pans out,” said Jeff Whalen, a KSU fan.

Now, they will all wait until Saturday when the Wildcats take on the winner of the Florida Atlantic and Tennessee game, which will also be played at Madison Square Garden.

“Oh my gosh, they’re going to win! Are you kidding me? It’s going to be great!”