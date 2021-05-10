K-State: Fully vaccinated people not required to wear face masks during outdoor activities

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University officials announced that fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear face masks in outdoor settings starting May 17.

The university consulted the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to make their decision.

Everyone — faculty, staff, students, contractors, vendors and visitors — still must wear face coverings over their mouths and noses in all indoor spaces while you are on university property unless you are alone in your own private office or workspace. Fully vaccinated people may participate in outdoor activities and recreation without a mask, except in certain crowded settings and venues such as live performances, parades or sports events. Update Kansas State University Face Covering Policy

Up until May 17, masks and face coverings will still be required everywhere.

On Friday, the university updated policy and restrictions on university-related or sponsored out-of-state travel, disinfection, social distancing and water fountains.

Beginning on May 17, classrooms will not be required to be disinfected with occupancy changes and water bottle refilling stations and water fountains will be back in service.

In the fall, social distancing requirements will be lifted. The university also encourages everyone to get vaccinated.

“We have worked together to meet a historic crisis. Much work remains as we come together to reset our university following more than a year of COVID-related restrictions,” K-State President Richard B. Myers said. “Your patience and support are much appreciated as we emerge stronger than ever.”