K-State men’s basketball against North Florida canceled due to COVID-19

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – K-State men’s basketball game scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. has been canceled.

K-State tweeted it is due to COVID-19 within the North Florida program. The game will not be rescheduled.

Ticket purchasers for tonight’s game will receive information from the K-State Athletics Ticket Office via email.

The Wildcats’ next home game will be with Texas at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 4. 

K-State will open Big 12 play at Oklahoma on Saturday night at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

