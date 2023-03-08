MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — For the third straight year, Kansas State University’s College of Education is offering its Virtual Summer STEAM program.

Steam stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Music. The virtual camp is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT June 5-22.

Enrollment is open to students in grades 5-8 during the 2022-23 school year. Registration for individuals and classrooms is $100 for all three weeks, with courses selected each week, including:

Block Coding Bootcamp

Celebrating the “Art” in Language Arts

Debate: The Art of Argument

Inspired by Art

Math Behind Games — Probability is Everywhere!

Music Using STEM is Cool, or MUSIC

Planet Podcast

Powers Unite: Superhero and Supervillain STEAM

Stop Motion Animation Fun

A Voice Worth Hearing — Yours!

The Comic Book Club

375 middle schoolers in Kansas, Ecuador, Colombia, Nigeria, and Japan participated last year. Visit Virtual Summer STEAM Academy for information about the classes offered, the teachers leading each class, and to read the report from last summer’s academy.