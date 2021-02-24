K-State plans for a ‘more normal’ fall semester in 2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University is looking toward a “largely in person” fall semester in 2021, K-State President Richard B. Myers said in a letter to students and staff.

He said they have hope for the future with a drop in daily cornovirus cases and hospitalizations in addition to access to vaccinations. The Lafene Health Center on campus will start giving out the COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with the state’s guidelines.

“We have long anticipated the day when the K-State family could gather again in person. As the pandemic continues to improve, we are planning a fall semester that will be more normal than our 2020-2021 academic year,” Myers said. “As with all things COVID-19 related, these plans depend on continued improvement in suppressing the spread of the virus.”

The university is currently in Phase 3 of their reopening plan. If trends continue, they hope to start the Phaseout on Aug. 1, 2021.

“This means that the fall 2021 semester will be largely in person, and include in-person classes, research, events and activities,” Myers said. “COVID-19 capacities on classrooms and learning spaces will be lifted for the fall semester.”

Summer courses will follow the same format that was put in place for fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters. Myers said the Wildcat community will need to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing until guidelines are relaxed.

Myers and the university encourage those that have the opportunity to get vaccinated when they can.

“This week we are scheduled to receive our first vaccine doses at Lafene Health Center as high contact workers in higher education are now allowed in Phase 2 of the Riley County protocol. The team at Lafene will be contacting eligible individuals based on our established criteria,” he said.

The school expects to release additional information and details about the upcoming school year in the next few weeks.