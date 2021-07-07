Kansas State says 72% of campus partially vaccinated

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Picture of K-State sign

A sign at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan.

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State University estimates more than 72% of all students, faculty and staff have received at least one coronavirus vaccine, KSNT reported.

The university said it’s participating in a nationwide vaccine challenge to have at least 70% of its campus vaccinated before the fall semester.

The university said there are 22,3000 students, faculty and staff on campus. More than 16,000 have had a shot.

On Tuesday, Bill Snyder, the university’s former football coach, sent a Tweet encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“Keep all of our families and others safe,” Snyder tweeted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News