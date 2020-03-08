Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for president

US Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Sunday she’s endorsing Joe Biden for president, the latest in a series of high-profile announcements from Democrats backing the former vice president.

“When I started my run for president, I said America needs a president who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people; a president who speaks the truth; and a president who fights for those whose voices are too often overlooked or ignored. I still believe that to this day. That is why I am proud to announce I am endorsing my friend, Vice President Joe Biden, for President of the United States,” Harris said in a statement on Sunday.

The California Democrat, who ended her 2020 presidential campaign in December 2019, also posted the announcement in a video on her Twitter account Sunday. CNN previously reported that Harris was considering endorsing Biden.

Biden on Sunday morning thanked Harris for the endorsement, saying “from our family: thank you.”

“Kamala — You’ve spent your whole career fighting for folks who’ve been written off and left behind — and no small part of that alongside Beau. From our family: thank you,” the former Vice President said in a retweet of her endorsement.

Harris had a relationship with the Biden family before the 2020 presidential campaign. She served as California attorney general at the same time that Biden’s late son, Beau Biden, was attorney general of Delaware. Joe Biden has publicly and privately encouraged Harris to stay involved in politics.