KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Plumes of thick black smoke can be seen for miles around the metro Friday morning as crews work to extinguish a fire at Advantage Metals Recycling near S. 12th Street and Metropolitan.

FOX4’s Tia Johnson says people at the scene tell her the area on fire is used for crushing vehicles.

You might’ve seen this smoke traveling in the area.

It’s coming from Advantage Metals Recycling.

KCK Asst. Fire Chief is on his way to give us an update. Truck drivers told me this is an area for crushed cars & that’s on fire.

Still not confirmed. The fire call was at 5:28am pic.twitter.com/aX4ngh4sda — Tia Johnson FOX4 KC (@TiaJohnsonTV) May 19, 2023

Right now some roads are closed in the area. So far there’s no word of injuries or how long crews suspect this may take to bring under control.

KCKFD Fire crews are battling a fire at Advantage Metals. pic.twitter.com/chjAfk6x0j — KCK Fire Department (@KCKFDPIO) May 19, 2023

