KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Plumes of thick black smoke can be seen for miles around the metro Friday morning as crews work to extinguish a fire at Advantage Metals Recycling near S. 12th Street and Metropolitan.
FOX4’s Tia Johnson says people at the scene tell her the area on fire is used for crushing vehicles.
Right now some roads are closed in the area. So far there’s no word of injuries or how long crews suspect this may take to bring under control.
FOX4 will update this story with developments from the scene as we get more information.