Kanas City reaches agreements with homeless to eventually remove tents from city hall, Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city reached several agreements with the group representing Kansas City’s homeless population Thursday morning.

Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted, saying the city agreed to providing safe and warm hotel rooms where houseless people can relocate. Lucas also agreed to introduce a proposal that would give people earning below 30% the area median income preference on vacant homes and land bank properties.

Proud of the process and consensus we have built with the @kchomelessunion . We’ve agreed to following: (1) safe and warm relocation opportunities at area hotels for all; (2) an RFP issuance for preference on vacant homes and land bank homes for those earning below 30% to 0% AMI; — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) April 8, 2021

The work won’t stop there. Mayor Lucas also tweeted about a plan to help those without homes find and keep jobs. Many of those jobs will come through the city’s public works department.

The city will also work to find permanent tent locations where the homeless can live and also receive help from different social service organizations.

(3) City work to provide opportunities for those experiencing homelessness in job provision and city contracts (like mowing); and (4) exploration of permanent camp locations with social services. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) April 8, 2021

According to the mayor, Thursday marks the fourth straight day that he and Kansas City Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw met with the group representing the homeless.

“I am proud that today we will get people into services and sustainable publicly supported long-term housing opportunities for themselves and their families,” Lucas tweeted.

Despite a notice for homeless groups to vacate camps located at City Hall and in Westport, both camps remain and people living at the sites will not be forced to leave without other options.

While some cleanup initiatives have happened at City Hall, the tents have seemingly multiplied overnight at the Westport site.

Support for the various camps has been growing around the city, and there’s was common agreement among many that something needed to be done.

