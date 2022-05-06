KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo announces the death of a lion.

The 20-year-old lion named Mufasa was born at the zoo in 2001 and died this week. The zoo said it treated Mufasa for age-related issues for several years. Recently his quality of life began to diminish. After a series of examinations, the zoo said it made the difficult decision to euthanize Mufasa.

“This beloved lion was truly a member of the KCZoo family and will be greatly missed,” according to a post on the Zoo’s Facebook page.

Zoo employees said Mufasa loved to play and nap with the other males in the pride. Animal specialists said he was also extremely skilled in training.

Trainers said Mufasa also loved goat’s mike and barrels as rewards. The lion also had fun discovering his holiday presents during the annual Lion Christmas event, according to the zoo.

