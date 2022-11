LOS ANGELES, CA (KSNT) – Justin Aaron successfully moved into the semi-finals of “The Voice” on Tuesday night.

Aaron was saved by his fans after receiving enough votes to move on to the next round. He will perform again on Dec. 5 for the live semi-finals.

Aaron was born and raised in Junction City, Kansas where he currently works as a high school paraprofessional. He told KSNT that his love for music got its start after watching his mother sing at the Second Missionary Baptist Church.