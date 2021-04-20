Kansans must now dial all 10 digits in phone number to make calls

TOPEKA, Kan. — People living in much of Kansas will need to start dialing all ten-digits when making a call today. The shift applies to people living in area codes 785 and 620. Anyone living in the 913 area code already dials ten numbers when calling.

It’s needed because the Federal Communications Commission approved 988 as the new abbreviated number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

As a result, any state that uses the 988 prefix in telephone numbers is mandated by the FCC to adopt 10-digit dialing. That includes Kansas area codes. In total, 82 area codes in 36 states will make the change.

“Ten-digit dialing will help those in crisis reach the appropriate resources during their time of need,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

The grace period begins April 20, 2021, but any calls dialed with 7-digits will still go through during this practice period.

Beginning October 24, 2021, callers in 785 and 620 area codes must use 10-digit dialing or the call will not go through. The only exceptions are any three digit abbreviated numbers available in the community, such as 911.

Callers will still dial 1 + the area code and telephone number for all long distance calls.

Beginning July 16, 2022, callers can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 988. Until then, callers will continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android