Kansas 1 of 3 states where you don’t need to have $1 million to be in the 1%

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s easier to be financially elite in Kansas, according to a study that calculates what it takes to be in the top 1% of net worth in each state.

In Kansas, someone needs a personal net worth of $912,709 to be in the top 1%, according to the study by Windfall Data Inc. Kansas is one of just three states in the study where someone can be in the top 1% without being a millionaire.

Being in that elite tier in Indiana takes a net worth of just less than $923,000. In Mississippi, it takes a bit more than $766,000.

