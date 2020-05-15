Kansas 9-year-old writes book to help others manage stress of pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. – Nine-year-old Adam Entress was having a hard time staying positive during the pandemic. He told his counselor at Indian Hills Elementary, Hanna Kemble, that he wanted to share his experience with others.

“I thought it would really cool to help other kids right now,” said Entress.

“He loves to read, he is always reading stories, he’s a great writer, and he loves to draw, so I said, Adam, what if we made a book together and he said, oh my gosh, yes,” Kemble said.

The duo began writing a book called It’s No Problama, Covid Llama.

“It really is about Adam and how he felt going through all these things and through this tough time, but remaining positive,” said Kemble.

And now the book’s positive message is reaching others.

“We shared it on our school Facebook page, his parents let me share it on my personal account. It has been just a really cool experience and I love that his goal is to help others,” said Kemble.

“Know it’s going to be OK. We’ll get through this,” Entress says.

Read It’s No Problama, Covid Llama here.