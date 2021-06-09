Kansas Air National Guard Airman dies, 2 others injured in crash during training

SALINA, Kan. — A member of the Kansas Air National Guard died and two other Airmen are hospitalized after their military vehicle overturned during a training exercise. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range, southwest of Salina.

Emergency crews responded and found two Airman injured, but conscious. They were transported to a hospital in Salina where they are still being treated as of Wednesday morning.

The third Airman was not responsive at the crash site and was airlifted to a hospital in McPherson. The Kansas National Guard said he died on the way to the hospital.

“Today we lost a member of our family under unfortunate circumstances,” said Col. Jason Knobbe, commander, 184th Wing. “We share in the sorrow felt by his loved ones and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow Guardsmen.”

The names of the Guardsmen haven’t been released. The Kansas National Guard said the Airman were stationed with the 184th Wing in Wichita and the 284th Air Support Operations Squadron which is based out of the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range.

Investigators working to determine what caused the crash.

