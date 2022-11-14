LAWRENCE, Kan. –A Kansas Air National Guard airman was killed over the weekend following a head-on crash on U.S. 24 near Lawrence, according to the 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard.

Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson (Courtesy Photo/Kansas Air National Guard)

The crash was reported Saturday just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 24 in Jefferson County, just west of 3rd Street, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound when the driver crossed the centerline and struck a Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 23-year-old Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Louise Branson, of Diana, Texas, according to KHP.

The 35-year-old driver of the Silverado was not reported to have injuries. He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, second-degree-murder; unintentional but reckless driving, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Branson was pronounced dead on the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to KHP.

According to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Branson served four and a half years with the Kansas Air National Guard as a Career Development Specialist.

“Our hearts are with her family, friends, loved ones, and fellow Guardsmen,” said Col. Brian Budden, commander of the 190th ARW. “Cheyanne was an extraordinary Airman who has made an impact on so many around her. I called her one of our ‘rock-stars’.”

