Kansas AMBER Alert: KBI issues alert for Garden City toddler in imminent danger

GARDEN CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert Wednesday morning for a 14-month-old boy they say is in imminent danger. The Garden City Police Department is looking for Sebastian Bautista and a 2011 white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.

Investigators say Sebastian’s mom placed him inside the Tahoe at 5 a.m. Wednesday to take him to a babysitter, went back into her home briefly, and then saw an unknown person driving the Tahoe away from her driveway.

The Tahoe was last seen at 4101 East U.S. 50 in Garden City, headed southbound. It has a Kansas license plate: 430MHB. Sebastian is wearing a grey shirt and grey shorts. He has notably long brown hair and is 2-feet tall, he weighs about 40 pounds.

If you see Sebastian or the Tahoe, call 911 immediately. If you have any other information that will assist police, call 911 or the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300.