TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges are being filed against a Kansas man following an Amber Alert situation earlier this month.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a press release that Jordan Thompson, 24, of Galena is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged assault on two people on Nov. 24 at the Fort Riley military base. If he is convicted, he could face a maximum of 10 years in prison on each count.

Thompson and another individual were allegedly involved in a recent Amber Alert where a child was taken from a Fort Riley home at gunpoint, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI). The situation prompted law enforcement to launch an Amber Alert for the child who was recovered within an hour in safe condition in Butler County.

For more crime news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.