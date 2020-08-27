Kansas amends quarantine order to include Caribbean island; other destinations removed

FILE – In this May 22, 2020 file photo, a message to wear a face mask flashes across a television monitor as travelers retrieve their bags off a carousel at Denver International Airport in Denver. Airlines are requiring passengers to wear masks, but recent incidents involving young children have put the carriers on the spot for how they enforce rules on face coverings. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has amended its travel quarantine list to include Aruba, while other international destinations have been removed from the list.

Under the KDHE’s new order, people who have traveled to Aruba on or after Aug. 27 would need to quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Kansas.

Countries that previously held a CDC Level 3 Health Notice have been removed from the list in accordance with CDC guidance, meaning that people who travel to those areas after Aug. 27 would no longer need to quarantine upon returning to Kansas.

Those countries include China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Brazil.

The quarantine still applies to people who have attended out-of-state mass gathering events of 500 people or more after Aug. 11 and anyone who has traveled on a cruise ship on or after March 15.

“While we are removing certain countries from our travel restrictions in line with CDC guidance, we will continue to issue travel quarantines of locations or activities that pose the largest threats to Kansans,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said.

“For countries and/or states, the criteria will continue to be those that have new case rates three times the Kansas rate.”

You can find more information on Kansas quarantine orders here.