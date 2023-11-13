KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new study from Loqate shows which U.S states are losing the most packages, and Kansas and Missouri are near the top.

Kansas is second on the list behind only Maryland. The amount of monthly online searches related to lost packages in Kansas totals 271,333.

When accounting for the state’s population of a little under 3 million, that’s 9,238 searches per 100,000 people. Compare that to Maryland’s leading 9,890 searches per 100,000 people.

Missouri comes in at number seven on the list with 7,274 searches per 100,000 individuals.

“There are many frustrating reasons for packages being lost on both the side of the consumer and courier, and things like human error, misdelivery, a wrong address or even theft can all contribute,” said Locate Director of Sales and Partnerships, Michelle Moses.

“Our studies show that 39% of consumers said they wouldn’t purchase from a retailer if a package wasn’t delivered on time for the holidays, which highlights how important it is to ensure courier issues are kept to a minimum.”

How did Locate conduct its research?

They looked at Google search data for terms including “Amazon customer service,” “FedEx lost package” and “UPS tracking.”

The list in full and its data can be seen below: