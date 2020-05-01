Kansas announces prison-wide testing at Lansing Correctional Facility as cases rise over 300

LANSING, Kan. — All residents at Lansing Correctional Facility will be now be tested for COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Corrections made the announcement Thursday after more than 300 inmates and corrections officers at the facility have already tested positive and two inmates have died.

KDOC’s website lists 88 cases among inmates and 79 among staff members, but those numbers don’t include approximately 180 additional cases announced Thursday.

“Earlier this week, 240 men from an open-dormitory living unit at LCF were tested for the virus. Polymerase chain reaction nasal swab tests were used, and based upon early results, approximately 75 percent of initial testing samples were found to be positive and asymptomatic,” KDOC said in a statement.

One corrections officer at the prison said he’s never going back inside.

“We knew it was just going to spread like wildfire,” Sgt. David Carter said.

The prison currently houses 1,732 inmates and has capacity for 700 more.

“The problem is social distancing is not an option in prison. Period. You are fitting guys in very tight spaces. You are going two to a room, four to room and the rooms are the size of your bathroom at home,” Carter said.

But as the rest of the nation went under stay-at-home orders in mid- to late-March, Carter said his supervisors made very few changes.

“We were still putting 400 guys into the max jail hall. We were still putting 250 guys into the max yard. They didn’t care,” he said.

A Kansas Department of Corrections timeline shows inmates started making masks to give staff members and themselves April 3. The facility began reducing movement April 4, and on April 9, those cloth faces were distributed.

It’s the same day inmates rioted at the prison.

Carter wasn’t there. He was already quarantined because of known exposure, and he was showing symptoms.

“Most employees can’t leave because they have bills to pay. They have to risk bringing it home to their family because they have bills to pay, and they can’t afford to lose that employment. The inmates are stuck in a different way. They are physically stuck,” Carter said.

Carter never tested positive but made the difficult decision Wednesday to walk away from his career. He said he’s not the only one, just the first to go public.

The National Guard has been brought in to assist with medical care at the facility.

KDOC said it will monitor conditions of inmates who test positive and if they worsen they will be sent to the hospital.

A 14-day full quarantine has also been announced.

“Social distancing in a prison setting is difficult. For years, correctional facilities have been built to house a large number of people in a limited amount of space,” KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda said.

“We want nothing more than for all of our residents to be healthy and safe while they are in our care, and we believe this testing will assist us in ensuring that they receive the attention that they need and deserve.”