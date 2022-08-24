TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Lottery’s regulations for sports betting are approved and ready for the NFL season.

A spokesperson for the lottery said it received approval from the Kansas Attorney General’s office Tuesday.

It comes nearly a week after the office announced it had legal concerns about some of the proposed regulations submitted by the lottery and the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission.

While the lottery’s regulations for sports betting are in place, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said there are still legal concerns about some of the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission’s proposals.

“A significantly higher number of proposed regulations submitted by the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission on August 17 remain under review, and we will continue to expedite that process,” John Milburn, Attorney General’s Office Spokesperson, said.

The progress for the lottery comes after the office said it identified “significant legal issues” with the Kansas Lottery’s proposed regulations last week.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced sports betting would start in the state September 1.

A soft launch is supposed to happen at that time, but sports betting officially begins Sept. 8, the same day as the first regular season NFL game.

