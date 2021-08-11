Kansas Attorney General urges FCC to accelerate deadline to implement anti-robocall technology

Unknown caller. A man holds a phone in his hand and thinks to end the call. Incoming from an unknown number. Incognito or anonymous

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has joined attorneys general from all 49 other states and the District of Columbia in urging the Federal Communications Commission to help states continue to fight the scourge of illegal robocalls by accelerating a deadline for smaller telephone companies to implement specialized caller ID technology.

Under the TRACED Act, which became law in 2019, phone companies are required to implement STIR/SHAKEN technology on their networks.

The caller ID authentication technology helps ensure that telephone calls are originating from verified numbers, not spoofed sources.

Large companies were required to implement the technology by June 2021, and smaller phone companies were given an extension until June 2023.

“In order to meaningfully disrupt the onslaught of illegal robocalls and call spoofing perpetrated by and/or through these providers, it is critical that each provider be required to take steps to mitigate its illegal call traffic by, at the very least, implementing the STIR/SHAKEN call authentication framework as soon as possible,” the attorneys general wrote. “[T]he State Attorneys General are committed to working together to efficiently and effectively disrupt those providers that originate and route high volumes of illegal traffic with impunity and without fear of consequences.”

The attorneys general are asking the FCC to require these companies to implement the STIR/SHAKEN technology as soon as possible and no later than June 30, 2022.