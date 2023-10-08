TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two ends of the spectrum for Kansas and K-State in Week 6 of college football. The Jayhawks looked dominant against UCF, while the Wildcats struggled at Oklahoma State.

The rankings this week reflect that. After a week dropped from the rankings following a loss to Texas, Kansas football is back in the AP Top 25 at No. 23 in the country. The Jayhawks beat up on UCF 51-22 at home on Saturday.

K-State suffered a Friday loss at Oklahoma State. Already outside the rankings at an unofficial No. 26 last week – the Wildcats stopped receiving votes altogether in the new poll.

With Oklahoma’s Red River Rivalry win over Texas, the Sooners become the new highest-ranked Big 12 team at No. 5 in the country. The Longhorns drop to No. 9 with the defeat.

Future Big 12 opponent Utah improves to No. 16 in the rankings. West Virginia is outside the rankings at an unofficial No. 31 ranking.