Kansas bill could bar gender reassignment for minors

TOPEKA, Kan. — A proposed bill in the Kansas legislature would criminalize doctors for issuing hormone blockers as well as similar treatments to minors.

It’s a controversial topic and lawmakers in multiple states are taking steps to address it.

House Bill 2210 was introduced on Wednesday sponsored by four republican representatives.

Brett Fairchild, R – St. John, Randy Garber, R – Sabetha, Cheryl Helmer, R – Mulvane, and Bill Rhiley, R – Wellington.

The bill’s short title is, “Making it a crime for a doctor to perform gender reassingment surgery or hormone replacement therapy on minors.”

Doctors could face up to an 18-month probation period, but there is a provision.

A doctor could treat a child if that child were born with a “medically verifiable sex development disorder.”

This bill still has a long way to go before becoming law, but other states are looking at this issue too.

In Oklahoma, the state senate is looking to make it illegal for similar procedures to be done on anyone under the age of 21.

Doctors would face 3 years to life in prison with a $20,000 fine if found guilty.

The house is scheduled to reconvene Thursday at 11 a.m.