Kansas Board of Regents increases number of transferable college, university courses

TOPEKA, Kan. — Students in Kansas will now have more options to transfer college credit hours.

Wednesday, the Kansas Board of Regents (BOR) approved six additional courses to be recognized for transfer across public colleges and universities throughout the state.

Six new courses include introductory courses in biology, business, education and government.

Vice President, Academic Affairs Dr. Daniel Archer said the majority of the courses were selected because they meet a general education requirement.

“Faculty from two year colleges and universities come together and collectively develop shared learning outcomes,” Archer said.

“We are talking about learning outcomes. We are talking about the competencies that we want students to be able to demonstrate at the end of taking a course. This creates consistency and it promotes quality.”

The additional courses bring the total number of transferable credits to 112. Students will be able to transfer credit from these additional courses beginning in the summer term of 2022.